$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved pastor in possible road rage incident

By
Reward upped to $15K in road rage shooting involving a pastor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators have released new surveillance images of a black car they say was involved in an apparent road rage incident that left a pastor dead in Houston's south side.

Crime Stoppers has also upped its reward to $15,000 for information, hoping witnesses will come forward.

On Friday, Pastor Ronald Mouton, 58, was shot and killed on the feeder road of the 6400 block of the Gulf Freeway at about 5 p.m.

Investigators gave an update on the case, believing that the incident started on the South Wayside. The suspect's car is described as a 2009-2010 Honda Accord.

"They held up traffic for about 10 seconds or so, exchanged words," HPD Lt. Josh Horn said. "At that point, the suspect fired at least one shot toward his vehicle."

Surveillance footage shows Mouton's white BMW crashing into a telephone pole after the shooting.

Mouton's family, local pastors, investigators, and HPD joined together at East Bethel Baptist Church, where Mouton served his community for more than 30 years.

"All we want is justice in this situation," Pastor Roland Mouton Jr., his twin brother, said. "If you have a heart and a conscience, then I'm asking you. You don't know the magnitude of what you took from us senselessly."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

