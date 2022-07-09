road rage

Community-wide celebration for beloved Houston pastor killed in road rage incident

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a celebration of life for a Houston pastor killed three weeks ago. His death sparked outrage and grief as police continue their search for the person who shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. during a road rage incident.

There was a memorial near the Gulf Freeway and Griggs where the shooting happened. There was a prayer march over the weekend. On Friday, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church hosted a community-wide celebration of life.

Several clergy members including NAACP President Bishop James Dixon, Police Chief Troy Finner, and elected leaders like Judge Wanda Adams, Congressman Al Green and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee all attended.

They offered comfort and support to the Mouton family. Those who knew him described Mouton as a preacher for the last 30 years at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, a teacher, a pastor, and an activist. They also remembered him as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

ABC13 spoke with several church members, friends, and relatives since the shooting took his life. Mark Roy is a cousin. He said their faith is helping them focus on justice and not revenge.

"Just gotta humble yourself, go to God in prayer. The battle's not ours. It's the Lord's. That's it. Look at it like that. Like I said, He'll get you through anything," Roy said.

There will be another celebration of life on Saturday morning at East Bethel MBC. The viewing begins at 8 a.m., and the service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

There is a $15,000 reward being offered for any information that leads Houston police to the person who killed Reverend Dr. Mouton.

