Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 6300 Gulf Freeway feeder S/B. Adult male deceased at the scene. S/B feeder will be closed for several hours. 202 pic.twitter.com/vWLsvCgDtY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead after a shooting in southeast Houston, police said.Houston police arrived at the scene off the 6300 block of the Gulf Freeway at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.A white car was on the scene facing the wrong direction, police said.Police have blocked off the feeder road at Griggs as they investigate further what happened.