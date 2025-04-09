Alvin ISD approves nearly $200K to demolish former Walt Disney Elementary site

ALVIN, Texas -- Alvin ISD's board of trustees approved a nearly $200,000 contract to demolish the former Walt Disney Elementary site at its April 8 meeting.

The decision to demolish the campus, located at 5000 Mustang Road, Alvin, comes a few months after an EF-2 tornado damaged the school in late December, prompting officials to move students to an alternative campus, Community Impact previously reported.

The big picture

The contract is with Harris County-based contractor AAR Incorporated, according to district agenda documents.

Dating back to mid-March, the district received six demolition contract offers, in which AAR Incorporated's contract offered "the best value to the district," according to district documents.

District documents note the school "must be demolished" in order to prepare for the construction of the Walt Disney Elementary School replacement campus, which will be built at the site.

This replacement school will be a combination school with Stevenson Primary and is part of the $380.1 million bond, which passed in November, as previously reported by Community Impact.

Looking back

Damage from the tornado sped up the decision to demolish the campus and was something officials have been contemplating since meetings in January, Community Impact previously reported.

The nearly $200,000 contract will be paid through insurance reimbursements the district received from tornado damage and 2024 bond funds, Superintendent Carol Nelson said at the meeting.

Since the tornado, district officials worked to reopen the former Alvin Elementary school site, located at 1910 Rosharon Road, Alvin, as a temporary school site for all 449 Walt Disney Elementary students.

Students were able to return to school on time after winter break ended in early January and are still at the temporary site. Currently, there is no timeline as to how long students will remain at this location.

