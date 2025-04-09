SkyEye shows vehicle flipped over in major crash near Highway 288

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash in Houston's south side is under investigation after a vehicle flipped over on Wednesday.

SkyEye video shows law enforcement responding to the incident near Holly Hall and Highway 288, where the vehicle was flipped on its roof.

Officials said the crash happened just before 11 a.m.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.