Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside home in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in northwest Harris County on Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the disturbance call in the 10600 block of Lyndon Meadows at about 5 p.m. Harris County SWAT was also at the scene. The short standoff ended peacefully after about an hour.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the man currently has three active warrants. It's not yet known if he could face any additional charges from this incident.