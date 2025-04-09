Woman hit by stray bullet while sitting on couch in west Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a stray bullet inside her west Houston apartment on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Tanglewilde Street.

Lt. Larry Crowson said a woman was sitting on her living room couch, heard gunfire, felt a pain in her leg, and realized she had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Eyewitness News discovered that shots were fired into her neighbor's apartment unit, and a bullet went through the wall, striking her.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but an investigation is underway.

