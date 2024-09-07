Hardin ISD teacher arrested for allegedly having improper relationship with female student

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hardin ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having an improper relationship with a female student, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Jahmall Thomas, 39, was booked into the Polk County jail and held on a $75,000 bond after the sheriff's office conducted an investigation.

Authorities say Thomas was employed as a teacher in Hardin ISD, and the female student was enrolled at a Polk County School District.

According to officials, the student gave Thomas permission to pick her up; he drove her to a place in Polk County and engaged in sexual activity with her in the back of his car before dropping her off at her house.

Thomas was placed on administrative leave from his position by the district on Tuesday.

Hardin ISD issued a statement via Facebook on Aug. 27 on the situation.

"Recently, Hardin ISD received information that a Hardin ISD employee is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate behavior with a student of another school district. Hardin ISD takes all allegations of inappropriate behavior very seriously, and the employee in question has been suspended pending investigation. We are deeply troubled by this report. We have zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior and expect our teachers and staff to adhere to the highest standards of conduct. The district cannot provide information on this matter due to it being an ongoing investigation. However, we will take all measures necessary to ensure our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment."