Harris County Judge Kelli Johnson resumes bench after brain injury

Judge Kelli Johnson, who made headlines after being arrested for DWI, which turned out to be symptoms of brain injury, returned to the bench.

Judge Kelli Johnson, who made headlines after being arrested for DWI, which turned out to be symptoms of brain injury, returned to the bench.

Judge Kelli Johnson, who made headlines after being arrested for DWI, which turned out to be symptoms of brain injury, returned to the bench.

Judge Kelli Johnson, who made headlines after being arrested for DWI, which turned out to be symptoms of brain injury, returned to the bench.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After a monthslong investigation, Judge Kelli Johnson is back on the bench at the 178th District Court in Harris County.

Her case first made headlines in 2024 when she was pulled over in an incident and suspected of driving while impaired. However, she was let go with a warning. Then, in June, Johnson was arrested for DWI, but those charges were later dismissed after toxicology reports showed no drugs or alcohol in her system.

Johnson's attorney said this was due to post-concussion syndrome after she had suffered a brain injury during a fall from a motorized scooter in February 2024. According to a release, Johnson made a full recovery after receiving appropriate medical care.

"This brain injury, and not knowing what it was, and then going through the period of time it took to get healthy again, all the people who stood behind her and supported her, how thankful she is and how appreciative she is for all the people that stood by her," her attorney Chris Tritico told ABC13.

Judge Johnson won re-election to the bench in November despite not handling cases in more than 10 months.

READ ALSO:

Judge Kelli Johnson on medical leave for head injury after DWI charge dismissed, attorney says

Judge stopped for reckless driving, suspected of drinking but given warning, according to recording

Where's Judge Kelli Johnson? High-profile justice hasn't sat on the bench for weeks

