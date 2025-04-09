Bow and arrow drawn during double shooting in northwest Houston, police say

Two men were shot during a fight near Westview Drive, where a bat, a pistol, and a bow and arrow were used as weapons, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an argument left two men shot in northwest Houston on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said several people gathered around men arguing on Westview Drive when things took a drastic turn.

Investigators said one man brandished a bow and arrow, another man a pistol, and another used a bat.

The archer shot at the gunman, prompting an exchange of weapons, according to police.

Authorities said the archer and another man were hit and taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led to the argument, but investigators said they don't believe anyone was hit with an arrow.

Houston police have not described the at-large gunman yet.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.