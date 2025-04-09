Texas Southern University students told to shelter in place as HPD responds to shooting near campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting near Texas Southern University prompted the school to tell its students to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Ennis and Rosewood.

According to a TSU alert, police are searching for two suspects, one who was seen running eastbound toward the southern campus.

The first suspect is described as a thin man with short dreadlocks wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and a white bag. The second is described as a heavy Black man with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt and a black bag.

TSU students are asked to shelter in place as the investigation continues.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.