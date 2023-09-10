Woman hit by driver as she tried to avoid water main break that caused flooded sidewalk, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a suspect responsible for a deadly hit-and-run near West Sam Houston Parkway.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

SEE RELATED: Water main break prompts street flooding in southwest Houston, officials say

Investigators said a woman in her late 20s was hit in the roadway at Greenfork while standing next to a water main break.

Investigators said they believe the woman was walking in a dark area and tried to avoid the water main break, which flooded the sidewalks. Police said the woman was walking close to traffic when she was hit.

Fernando Rivas says he drives to work by the water main break every morning.

"I called the City of Houston, and they said nobody has reported it. I said that's what I am doing. I am reporting that there is a water leak here. It's dangerous. It's not a small leak. It's huge," Rivas said.

Rivas showed his call log to ABC13, which showed he called 311 on Aug. 31. According to Rivas, the number was a general block number and not an exact address.

"That person got struck, that person got killed. I thought to myself, it made me angry and mad because that could have been prevented if someone had taken this seriously enough for someone to go and fix it," said Rivas.

SEE ALSO: Law enforcement arrests driver involved in hit-and-run crash after 3-hour search in Waller County

ABC13 reached out to the Houston Department of Public Works to see if they were aware of the main break, and they asked us for a service number and said they'd look into it.

The City of Houston shows two 311 service requests on Sam Houston Parkway at Greenfork.

"There's no excuse. We don't have excuses as a community. Fix it," Rivas said.