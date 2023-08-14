Law enforcement searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a search for a hit-and-run driver is underway in Waller County Monday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened along FM 1736 at Laneview Road.

A DPS helicopter was reportedly searching for the suspect, but no arrest has been announced.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Officials said the roadway would be closed as the search continues. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

