Water main break prompts street flooding in southwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water main break is causing street flooding in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Houston Public Works said crews are working on repairs on West Bellfort Boulevard and Chimney Rock Road.

The department didn't say what caused the break, but recently, the city has noted it's seeing more leaks and breaks amid the summer's intense weather.

RELATED: Extreme heat causes city to be behind schedule on projects and maintenance, Houston officials say

Houston Public Works didn't say how long it expects to complete repairs.

SkyEye was above the scene, where traffic was still moving past the flooded street.

ABC13 reported earlier this month about how the city has seen an increase in water leaks and main breaks as the intense heat continues.

Houston Public Works said dry conditions, increased water usage, and aging pipes have led to an increase in water leaks.

They say projects are underway to upgrade water lines to fix this. However, they still rely on neighbors to call 311 to report problems.

RELATED: Mandatory watering restrictions in effect for City of Houston amid drought