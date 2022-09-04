Deadly crash: All NB main lanes on Gulf Freeway shut down at Howard Drive, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash has forced a major closure on the Gulf Freeway near Monroe on Sunday morning, Houston TranStar cameras show.

The crash was reported at 7:12 a.m in the 8300 block of I-45 at Howard, according to the Houston Police Department.

All main lanes going northbound on I-45 near Howard Drive are closed after a two-vehicle crash, according to HPD.

Officials confirmed at least one person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital.

It's not immediately known when the lanes will reopen to normal traffic.

This is a developing story.

