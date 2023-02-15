Brookshire officials believe construction factored in double fatal crash on I-10 in Waller County

Brookshire officials told ABC13 that they believe heavy construction played a factor in a double fatal crash on I-10 in Waller County.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash killed two people along I-10 in Brookshire, and a city official believes the construction happening in the area is part of the blame.

Brookshire Alderman Jeremiah Hill believes it's time for a change.

"We need the situation resolved sooner than later so we're not having more fatalities or the continued accidents we're having," Hill said.

He said construction on I-10 near FM 359 is part of the blame for the Saturday morning crash.

"Unfortunately, we have the lanes that have been narrowed," Hill said. "We have no shoulders in our area, the strip right in front of Brookshire."

He called on the Texas Department of Transportation to figure out a way to reduce the speed in the area and allow a shoulder.

"I don't think TxDOT has neglected the situation. They are doing the best they can, they are contractors to improve this area, and once it's done, it's going to be great for everyone, but right now, we are experiencing the issues," he said.

TxDOT said they have rules and regulations they must follow for any construction zone to ensure the safety of drivers and crews working.

"Any time we see an area of concern, even though those safety regulations have been followed, our project teams will review the traffic control configuration and signage of the project to see if improvements can be made," the department said in a statement to ABC13.

The department went on to say safety is its number one priority and will go out of its way to ensure the safety of roadways.

The city has reached out to TxDOT, hoping all parties come to the table to have a discussion about what changes can be made.

In the meantime, Hill wants drivers to be alert while in the area.

"Reduce your speed. Be mindful. Be aware. Stay off your cellphones. If you're on your cellphone, stay off of it," he said.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.