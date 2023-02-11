At least 1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-10 in Waller County, TxDOT officials say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Commuters can expect major delays on the Katy Freeway after a deadly crash near Brookshire.

Houston TranStar verified the three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at FM-359 at about 7:50 a.m.

Traffic cameras show authorities have the eastbound lanes blocked as crews work to clear the major wreck.

It is unclear what led to the wreck, but TxDOT officials said at least one person died due to the crash.

Although details are limited, Houston TranStar officials reported the three-vehicle crash involved a heavy truck.

Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this developing story.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab. Live traffic map