Neighbors on edge after dog owner dead blocks away from Washington Avenue: 'Honestly kind of scared'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was walking his dog was shot and killed during a possible robbery in the Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Co-Op apartments on Summer Street, not far from Washington Avenue, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they tried to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston police said.

Officials believe the man was shot multiple times. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Investigators said the victim appears to be in his 30s.

"We do have information that he lives here. He is a resident. Like I said, he was walking his dog this evening," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "There are some signs, we have to confirm, indication there was possibly a robbery involved."

Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area.

