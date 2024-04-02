Officials identify man shot and killed while walking dog near The Heights on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 23-year-old man shot and killed while walking his dog on Sunday night in northwest Houston has been identified as Christensen Hill.

His family told Eyewitness News that he was a good and quiet kid.

Hill was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Co-Op Summer Street.

The Houston Police Department said the suspects took off in a four-door Cadillac believed to belong to Hill. The apartment complex sent residents an email saying they are hiring a company to patrol the property from dusk to dawn in the immediate future.

They also alerted residents that they could meet with the Houston Police Department on Tuesday to discuss the incident.

A spokesperson with HPD said the meeting was previously scheduled and will take place at 1602 State St. on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Co-Op Summer Street isn't the only apartment complex in this highly residential neighborhood.

Residents around the area have voiced concerns to ABC13 following Sunday night's shooting.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, which uses data from HPD, categorizes the area around the apartments as the Memorial Park, West End, Ashbury and Cottage Grove Neighborhood.

Eyewitness News used the tracker to look at recent crime trends in the area in light of this investigation.

The Neighborhood Safety Tracker revealed there were no homicides here in 2023, but there were two reported in 2022.

There were 518 assaults in 2023, an increase from 441 in 2022.

Robberies in the neighborhood were slightly down, with 38 in 2023 versus 49 in 2022.

There aren't a lot of major swings in those numbers, but some residents we spoke to are being extra diligent after Sunday's events.

"I'll definitely be a lot more aware," Jennifer Clark, who lives next door to Co-Op Summer Street, said.

HPD had no additional information this afternoon regarding the investigation into Hill's shooting death.