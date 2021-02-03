RodeoHouston canceled in 2021, but youth events to go on

On Wednesday, Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman announced the cancellation of RodeoHouston due to the ongoing health situation.
The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held as private events in March, as previously announced.
The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held in May, also as private events. These events will follow all state and local health and safety guidelines, the rodeo said.
Boleman said organizers are now focused on putting on the 2022 event.
Late last year, RodeoHouston postponed the start of the event to May 4. At the time the rescheduled date was announced, organizers stated the dates were tentative pending COVID-19 health status.
"While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event," said Boleman. "While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community."
The rodeo added several factors contributed to the decision, from a community health and safety perspective, as well as a financial one.
"Above all, the health and safety of the community is the Rodeo's top priority, and after much consultation with local and state officials and medical experts, Rodeo officials concluded that cancelling the 2021 event was the right decision, with community health at the forefront of the decision," the rodeo stated in its announcement.
Concerns over the still-raging coronavirus pandemic has forced other major rodeo events in Texas to revisit their plans. Last month, Rodeo Austin canceled its main events in March, and the Bexar County Judge is calling for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo organizers to postponed their Feb. 11 start date.
The 2020 Rodeo was shut down abruptly on March 11 when Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced an emergency health declaration, effectively shutting down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo along with its entertainment division, RodeoHouston.
