Our favorite moments from the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade took over downtown Houston Saturday morning.

Every February since 1938, the nation's fourth largest city is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands.

There were so many horses and local marching bands at the parade. Did you get a chance to see them all?



The parade route began at Bagby and Walker Streets, traveled from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ending at Lamar and Bagby.



