Our favorite moments from the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

Every February since 1938, the nation's fourth largest city is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands.
Watch the video above to see our favorite moments from the 2020 parade!
WATCH: 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade FULL
VIDEO: What the Houston Rodeo Parade looked like in 1960
The parade route began at Bagby and Walker Streets, traveled from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ending at Lamar and Bagby.
VIDEO: See the fun from previous years at Houston's Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade