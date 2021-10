Houston's hip-hop icon Bun B reflects on the 25th anniversary of UGK's legendary album

HOUSTON, Texas -- Twenty-five years ago this Friday, July 30, the duo of Bun B and Pimp C - better known as UGK (Underground Kingz) - released their third album 'Ridin' Dirty' Despite not having any singles or music videos for listeners to sample, it became their best-selling album, moving 70,000 copies in its first week and 850,000 copies sold to date. It has also become one of the most influential hip-hop albums to come out of Texas."If a hundred people approach me, 95 of them will immediately go to 'Ridin' Dirty,'" Bun B tells CultureMap.