More than 2.5 million Houstonians attended the 2024 rodeo - plus other facts and figures

ByEric Sandler CultureMap logo
Thursday, March 21, 2024
More than 3,500 volunteers make the Houston rodeo go round
They are perhaps the most crucial element of making the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo a success year after year! Of course, we are talking about the volunteers.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The cows have gone home, and the star-shaped stage has been put in storage. RodeoHouston has drawn to a close.

While the last bit of dirt is being swept from the floor of NRG Stadium, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo organizers released some facts and figures from this year's show. By any measure, 2024 ranks as a highly successful endeavor.

Attendance

More than 2.5 million people attended the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. That included a record-breaking 234,456 people during the three-day barbecue contest. That's the highest total since 2017.

