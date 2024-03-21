More than 2.5 million Houstonians attended the 2024 rodeo - plus other facts and figures

They are perhaps the most crucial element of making the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo a success year after year! Of course, we are talking about the volunteers.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The cows have gone home, and the star-shaped stage has been put in storage. RodeoHouston has drawn to a close.

While the last bit of dirt is being swept from the floor of NRG Stadium, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo organizers released some facts and figures from this year's show. By any measure, 2024 ranks as a highly successful endeavor.

Attendance

More than 2.5 million people attended the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. That included a record-breaking 234,456 people during the three-day barbecue contest. That's the highest total since 2017.

