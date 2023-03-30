A now-21-year-old was arrested for the murder last month, but it's unclear why Brenton Estorffe was targeted in the first place. The suspect's bond was set at $350,000.

Detectives to provide update on Katy father murdered while defending his family during home invasion

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Why was a Katy father shot and killed in his own home in the middle of the night?

On Thursday, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan and other officials will provide an update on the 2019 murder. The hope is that they will shine some light on the motive.

Investigators said the man was murdered while defending his family. It appeared to be a random attack, and that's what resonated with many people when the story first broke.

On Oct. 16, 2019, 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe, his wife, and two young children were asleep in their home on Glen Rosa Drive in Katy when investigators said Jadon Ezra Carpy, who is now 21, broke in through a window.

Estorffe was shot to death when Carpy -- and possibly other intruders -- confronted the father. Investigators said it all happened right in front of Estorffe's wife and children.

His wife was the one who called 911.

"Someone just broke into my house and shot my husband," Estorffe's wife said on the 911 call.

"Is the person that shot your husband... is he still there?" the dispatcher asked.

"No, I don't think so. But I'm so scared," the wife replied.

Carpy was arrested for murder on Feb. 23, 2023 -- nearly four years after Estorffe's death. His bond was set at $350,000.

The suspect would have been around 17 years old at the time.

So what was the motive? Investigators haven't said if the two men knew each other or why they think Estorffe was targeted.

We hope to learn if authorities are looking for more suspects during Thursday's press conference.

