Brenham DPS crash involving allegedly stolen big rig claims 2nd life weeks later, officials say

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- A second person has died after authorities said a driver plowed a stolen big rig into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham earlier this month.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Cheryl Turner of Brenham and is the second person to die as a result of the April 12 incident, according to the department.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," DPS said in a social media post on Monday.

Clenard Parker, 42, remains in jail and currently faces a $4 million bond for nine charges, including murder, criminal mischief, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Parker is accused of stealing an 18-wheeler and intentionally crashing into the Brenham DPS office. Bobby Huff, 78, was injured among several people, but he later died at the hospital.

According to DPS, Turner and Huff were among three victims who were hospitalized following the crash. The third remains alive, but officials said they're unsure if that victim is still in the hospital.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, several injured after driver in stolen 18-wheeler crashes into TX DPS office in Brenham: DPS

Investigators said Parker crashed into the DPS office one day after being denied a commercial driver's license renewal.

Parker initially faced five charges, but four new charges were filed last week, prompting the judge to increase his bond, initially set at $2 million. Officials said it's too early to tell if Parker's charges will be upgraded with a second victim dying.

He allegedly stole the 18-wheeler used in the crash from a gas station in Chappell Hill. Law enforcement caught up with Parker in Brenham and briefly pursued him on Highway 290 before they say he intentionally turned the big rig into the DPS office.

According to DPS, the Brenham Driver License Office will remain closed for an undetermined time. Alternative offices are located in Bryan, Hempstead, and Caldwell.

