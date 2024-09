Overturned 18-wheeler blocks lanes on Clinton Drive near Highway 90 in east Houston, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews could be seen working to clear the road after a big rig overturned in east Houston on Friday.

SkyEye was above the scene on Clinton Drive near Highway 90 at about 3:30 p.m.

The video shows the 18-wheeler after it overturned and blocked several lanes.

It's unclear what led to the incident or if any other vehicles were involved.

Deputy constables didn't say how long delays would continue, but it is advised to avoid the area.