Authorities confirmed the suspect drove into the office on purpose a day after he was denied a commercial driver license.

1 dead, several injured after driver in stolen 18-wheeler crashes into TX DPS office in Brenham: DPS

Texas DPS officials are reporting one death and several injuries after a driver in a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into their Brenham office Friday.

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was dead, and several people were seriously injured after a disgruntled commercial trucker allegedly rammed a stolen 18-wheeler into the Texas Department of Public Safety's Brenham office on Friday.

Authorities confirmed the incident came a day after the suspect, 42-year-old Clenard Parker, was denied a renewal of his commercial driver's license.

According to Texas DPS - Southeast Texas Region officials, the vehicle intentionally ran into the Brenham DPS Office at about 10:41 a.m.

SkyEye captured images of extensive damage to the front of the office and the 18-wheeler.

"This is a sad day for DPS and for all the people that were involved," Texas DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said during an afternoon press conference Friday.

Ruiz said Washington County deputies were pursuing Parker as he was driving the stolen vehicle along Highway 290 when he took a hard right turn into the DPS office.

At the time, there were 14 people in the DPS office. Investigators said of those, eight people were evaluated on-site and did not require further treatment. Three people were transported via ground to local hospitals. Three others were transported via air ambulance to two separate hospitals. One of the three transported via air later died.

DPS officials said Parker is from Chappell Hill, and he allegedly stole the 18-wheeler from a gas station in that town. Investigators were seen around Parker's home late into the afternoon.

Records show Parker has a criminal history with charges of criminal trespass and arson in 1999 and 2002.

"Parker did come to the DPS Brenham office (Thursday) at approximately 3 or 4 p.m. - where he was denied his commercial driver's license," Diaz said.

Staff members reportedly told Parker he was not eligible to renew his license.

Investigators advised people to avoid the area as the investigation into the crash continued.

Court documents show Parker is being held on a $2 million bond.