2 remain in critical condition days after big rig slams into Brenham Driver's License Office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people remain hospitalized in critical condition after a man drove an 18-wheeler truck into a Department of Public Safety Driver's License Office in Brenham on Friday.

Bobby Huff died in that crash, and his wife said the 78-year-old drove 34 miles to Brenham from Giddings to renew his license.

According to the DPS, six people were rushed to area hospitals.

The big rig driver, identified as 42-year-old Clenard Parker, remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, one count of evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury, and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Troopers told ABC13 that Parker showed up at that same office last Thursday and was told he was not eligible to renew his license.

According to DPS, the Brenham Driver's License Office will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Alternative offices are Bryan, Hempstead, and Caldwell.

