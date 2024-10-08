Mainlanes reopen but repairs still needed after tanker crashes and dangles off I-610 overpass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're still waiting for part of the I-610 North Loop ramp onto the I-69 Eastex Freeway to reopen after a dramatic crash snarled traffic for hours on Monday.

SkyEye flew above the scene, where a tanker truck crashed around 10:40 a.m. and was left dangling off the I-610 North Loop overpass above the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway.

The mainlanes of the freeway were closed while 10 hours' worth of emergency repairs took place.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Eastex Freeway reopens nearly 10 hours after tanker crashed, dangled off North Loop overpass

The truck has since been removed, but some repairs are still needed.

As of Tuesday morning, the connector ramp that allows drivers traveling northbound on the Eastex Freeway to go westbound onto the North Loop is still closed.

There are barriers placed where the freeway was damaged, so that area will also need permanent repairs at some point.

Drivers trying to get on the North Loop heading west from the Eastex Freeway northbound will have to keep going north on I-69 and then make a U-turn to get onto I-610.

ABC13 is reaching out to TxDOT for more information on when the connector ramp might reopen.

It's unclear what exactly led up to Monday's dramatic crash or if there were any injuries.

