I-69 Eastex Fwy at Aldine Bender reopened after fatal crash shuts down NB lanes for nearly 5 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow for drivers on the I-69 Eastex Freeway on Friday morning after a deadly crash involving a heavy truck left the freeway shut down for hours near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston TranStar first reported the crash just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes before FM-525/Aldine Bender Road.

The crash cleared nearly five hours later, at about 9:48 a.m. All northbound lanes have reopened.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a white sedan appeared to be T-boned by a large truck. Authorities confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.

Drivers were directed to take Homestead or the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

