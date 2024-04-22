Bond increased to $4 million for driver in Brenham DPS office big rig crash after new charges filed

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge doubled the bond amount for a trucker accused of stealing an 18-wheeler and intentionally crashing into the Department of Public Safety Driver License Office in Brenham, killing one person.

Clenard Parker, 42, remains in jail and now faces a $4 million bond for nine charges -- murder, criminal mischief, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Several people were injured when Parker allegedly drove the stolen big rig into the DPS office on April 12. Bobby Huff, 78, later died at the hospital.

Investigators said Parker crashed into the DPS office one day after he was denied a renewal for his commercial driver's license.

Parker initially faced five charges, but last week, four new charges were filed. That's what prompted the judge to increase his bond, which was initially set at $2 million.

He allegedly stole the 18-wheeler used in the crash from a gas station in Chappell Hill. Law enforcement caught up with Parker in Brenham and briefly pursued him on Highway 290 before they say he intentionally turned the big rig into the DPS office.

According to DPS, the Brenham Driver License Office will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Alternative offices are located in Bryan, Hempstead, and Caldwell.

