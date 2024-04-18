More charges filed against driver accused of intentionally plowing stolen big rig into TX DPS office

Two people remain hospitalized days after Clenard Parker allegedly drove an 18-wheeler into Brenham Driver's License Office, according to DPS.

Two people remain hospitalized days after Clenard Parker allegedly drove an 18-wheeler into Brenham Driver's License Office, according to DPS.

Two people remain hospitalized days after Clenard Parker allegedly drove an 18-wheeler into Brenham Driver's License Office, according to DPS.

Two people remain hospitalized days after Clenard Parker allegedly drove an 18-wheeler into Brenham Driver's License Office, according to DPS.

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- Additional charges are being filed against the man accused of intentionally driving a stolen 18-wheeler into a Department of Public Safety Driver's License Office in Brenham last week.

The video above is from a previous report.

Two people remain hospitalized in critical condition and 78-year-old Bobby Huff died in that crash.

Clenard Parker allegedly drove an 18-wheeler truck into a Department of Public Safety Driver's License Office in Brenham on April 12.

According to the DPS, six people were rushed to area hospitals.

The big rig driver, identified as 42-year-old Clenard Parker, remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

RELATED: 1 dead, several injured after driver in stolen 18-wheeler crashes into TX DPS office in Brenham: DPS

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, one count of evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury, and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Parker now faces additional felony charges, including murder, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

Troopers told ABC13 that Parker showed up at that same office last Thursday and was told he was not eligible to renew his license.

According to DPS, the Brenham Driver's License Office will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Alternative offices are Bryan, Hempstead, and Caldwell.

RELATED: Man accused of crashing stolen 18-wheeler into TX DPS office was 'traumatized', family says