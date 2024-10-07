Tanker dangles off North Loop overpass, blocking traffic on southbound lanes of Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tanker of some type is dangling off the North Loop overpass above the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway.

It's not clear what caused the dramatic situation. It's not yet confirmed if there are any injuries.

Traffic is heavy in the area, with the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway completely blocked by the investigation.

