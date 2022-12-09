Judge sets $1.85M bond for father charged with murder in deaths of missing 2-year-old and her mother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond was set for the Pasadena father facing a capital murder charge in the death of 2-year-old Nadia Lee during a court appearance on Friday morning.

A judge set bond for 26-year-old Jyron Lee at $1.85 million total -- $1.5 million for the capital murder charge in Nadia's death and $350,000 for the murder charge in her mother, Nancy Reed's death.

His bond was previously set at $150,000 in Reed's death, but the judge increased the amount on Friday.

"I believe that the $1.5 million amount will be sufficiently high to make sure that the community is safe and that the children are safe and that the whereabouts of the child aren't messed with in any way," prosecutor Anthony Osso said.

After two months of searching, Nadia's body still hasn't been found.

Here is a rough timeline of what happened, revealed through court documents.

Documents say Nadia was in foster care up until Oct. 14, when she was released back to her family. Investigators believe Nadia was killed just two days later.

Nadia's mother was found strangled to death in a Clear Lake hotel on Oct. 18. Only then did police realize Nadia was missing.

Two of the couple's children, ages 1 and 3, were present at the time of the murder. They were not physically injured and were turned over to CPS custody. Family members confirmed the couple has five children together.

Police said they performed a welfare check at Lee's Pasadena apartment on Oct. 19. He told police he left Nadia alone while he took out the trash, and when he came back, he claimed she was gone.

Some of the most telling evidence came from Lee's cell phone, according to court documents. Investigators reportedly found pictures of Nadia with injuries to her face.

Documents said there is a picture of his daughter lying face down in a Minnie Mouse bed with apparent stains around the area of her mouth consistent with vomit and/or blood.

Investigators said they made notable findings in the phone's Google search history such as, "Is whooping your child a sin?" and "In the Bible, is it a sin not to spank a misbehaving child?" A search was made on Oct. 17 for, "How long it takes for a dead body to smell?"

They also found a washcloth and mattress inside of his Pasadena apartment that tested positive for blood.

Court documents state that Lee has a history of being investigated by law enforcement and DFPS for child abuse and neglect.

