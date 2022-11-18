Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park

SkyEye captured search boats being launched in a bayou on Friday, a month after 2-year-old Nadia Lee's disappearance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is now looking through Memorial Park for a Pasadena 2-year-old who has been missing for over a month.

Nadia Lee was last seen alive on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of South Richey Street at about 8 p.m., at her father's apartment, according to Houston police.

Texas EquuSearch's quest to find the little girl has led to a bayou behind Memorial Park with boats and sonar tools.

Founder Tim Scott previously said to ABC13 that he believes this would not end positively. "I don't think this is going to have the positive outcome we would like to have," Scott said. "One of my biggest fears is there may not be an outcome."

Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is the average height and weight for a 2-year-old child. She is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt at the time of her disappearance.

Nadia's disappearance came after her father, 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, was accused of strangling his common-law wife and Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed, on the previous Tuesday at a hotel in Clear Lake.

Police received information about little Nadia's disappearance as they were in the middle of her mother's death investigation.

Earlier in the search, HPD said that after receiving information and evidence, foul play is suspected.

Sgt. Blake Roberts of HPD stated that physical evidence was found in Nadia's father's apartment, where investigators believe the child was killed.

If you have seen Nadia since her reported disappearance, know of her current whereabouts, or have any information concerning Nadia's disappearance, please call the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.