Missing 12-year-old girl with autism drowned in lake near her home, Fulshear police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 12-year-old girl with autism drowned in a lake near her home Thursday morning, Fulshear police said.

In a Facebook post, authorities said Aisha Adebayo was last seen walking away from her home in the 29800 block of Aaron River Trail Wednesday night.

Police had asked neighbors throughout the night and into the early morning hours to check their backyards and inside cars, as she was known to hide in those places.

Officials posted later that the search for Aisha ended tragically.

Divers discovered her body at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday after she accidentally drowned in a lake by her home, Fulshear police said.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief for Aisha and her family. We deeply appreciate everyone who helped in the search and shared the information. Please keep Aisha's family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Fulshear police said.

The search for Aisha is one that quickly garnered attention from the community.

Social media comments show people volunteered to help look for the girl, with one person saying they were out until 3 a.m.

Capt. Mike McCoy with Fulshear police confirmed hundreds of people joined the search in the middle of the night, bringing flashlights and pulling up on golf carts and bikes to canvass the area.

McCoy said a video showed Aisha on one street at about 9 p.m. A K9 was able to follow the same path seen in the video.

Authorities don't have any indication for now that she was lured, but she did have a history of walking away, McCoy added.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, risk factors that threaten the safety of children who are on the autism spectrum include:

Attractions to bodies of water, roadways/highways, trains, fire trucks or traffic signals

Being non-speaking/non-verbal or unable to respond to searchers when their name is called

Experiencing sensory/stimuli overload and bolting from their environment

Heightened risk for exploitation because of their disability

Drowning deaths are also a major concern. The group said that a 10-year analysis showed that of accidental deaths, 84% were drownings.

NCMEC recommends that when searching for missing children on the autism spectrum, it's important for first responders to interview parents, siblings, caregivers and others who know the child well since they should be able to detail the child's activities, behaviors and interests.

Experts advise immediately checking bodies of water.

NCMEC also provides sample call-intake questions that can be asked when gathering information for a search.

