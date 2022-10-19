Man kills common-law wife in front of 2 young children at SE Houston hotel, police say

The husband reportedly claimed his wife was disciplining one of her kids, choking the child, which prompted him to get involved. The woman had trauma to her neck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother died in front of her two children at a southeast Houston hotel after allegedly being strangled by her common-law husband.

Houston police said they were called to a hotel on Bay Area Boulevard near Highway 3, for a dispute over child custody.

The children involved are a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, police said.

Officers responded to the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites twice overnight -- the first time was at 8:30 p.m.

Police said there was a dispute happening between a common-law husband and wife, who are both in their 20s.

They were reportedly arguing over child custody issues.

Investigators said the wife was staying with the kids at the motel.

The issue was reportedly settled and officers left, but about two hours later, around 10:30 p.m., a second call was placed to 911.

When constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 8 arrived, they found the wife on the ground with trauma to her neck.

CPR was performed, but officials said the woman had already died.

Investigators spoke with the husband, who reportedly claimed the wife was disciplining one of the kids, choking the child, which prompted him to get involved.

"He got behind her and put her in a choke hold, he said, to stop her, and he said she went unconscious, and that's when he called us," Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said.

The husband was taken into custody, and further interviews were being conducted.

