Authorities are searching for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee whose father is charged with murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old girl has been reported missing, just a day after her father was charged with killing his common-law wife.

Nadia Lee was last seen near the 300 block South Richey Street in Pasadena, on or about October 16, according to Texas EquuSearch. They don't have a complete description of Nadia's clothing, but say she is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old.

Nadia's father, Jyron Charles Lee, has been charged with murder in the death of his common-law wife. Her name has not been publicly released, until family members could be notified.

Lee, 26, is accused of fatally strangling the 22-year-old woman at a Clear Lake hotel on Bay Area Boulevard late Tuesday. Two children, ages 1 and 3, were said to be present at the time. They were unhurt and turned over to CPS custody.

RELATED: Man charged after common-law wife killed in front of kids at Clear Lake hotel, police say

If you have seen Nadia since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Nadia's disappearance, please call the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.