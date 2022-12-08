Court documents reveal chilling online search history of dad charged in 2-year-old's death

Jyron Lee is set to face a judge on Thursday. Nadia Lee's body still hasn't been found, but investigators said items in the suspect's apartment tested positive for blood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena father of 2-year-old Nadia Lee is set to be arraigned on Thursday morning, facing a capital murder charge in his daughter's death.

After two months of searching, Nadia's body still hasn't been found.

Even though her body has not been found, investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge her father, 26-year-old Jyron Lee, with murder.

SEE ALSO: Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee

He had already been charged with killing Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed.

Here is a rough timeline of what happened, revealed through court documents.

Documents say Nadia was in foster care up until Oct. 14, when she was released back to her family. Investigators believe Nadia was killed just two days later.

Nadia's mother was found strangled to death in a Clear Lake hotel on Oct. 18. Only then did police realize Nadia was missing.

Two of the couple's children, ages 1 and 3, were present at the time of the murder. They were not physically injured and were turned over to CPS custody. Family members confirmed the couple has five children together.

RELATED: Man charged after common-law wife killed in front of kids at Clear Lake hotel, police say

Police said they performed a welfare check at Lee's Pasadena apartment on Oct. 19. He told police he left Nadia alone while he took out the trash, and when he came back, he claimed she was gone.

Some of the most telling evidence came from Lee's cell phone, according to court documents. Investigators reportedly found pictures of Nadia with injuries to her face.

Documents said there is a picture of his daughter lying face down in a Minnie Mouse bed with apparent stains around the area of her mouth consistent with vomit and/or blood.

Investigators said they made notable findings in the phone's Google search history such as, "Is whooping your child a sin," and "In the Bible, is it a sin not to spank a misbehaving child?" A search was made on Oct. 17 for, "How long it takes for a dead body to smell."

They also found a washcloth and mattress inside of his Pasadena apartment that tested positive for blood.

Nadia's grandmother says while she is still mourning the loss of her daughter and granddaughter, she's pleased to learn that Lee's been charged.

"I am elated. I am. And I hope he gets exactly what he deserves. I hope... I don't want him to ever get out of prison," Nora Reed said. "You know, if I can go so far as to say, I want him to to get the death penalty. I do."

Court documents state that Lee has a history of being investigated by law enforcement and DFPS for child abuse and neglect.

Texas EquuSearch plans to meet with investigators on Thursday to discuss what their search efforts will be moving forward.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: