Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee

The search for a 2-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago has taken another grim turn, focusing on a landfill in Alvin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After weeks and weeks of searching, there are new developments in the case of a missing 2-year-old. Despite extensive searching, Nadia Lee has not been found, but her father is now charged with capital murder in connection with her death.

Nadia hasn't been seen since about Oct. 16. Police believe Jyron Charles Lee, 26, inflicted such severe injuries on his daughter that he caused her death around that time.

Houston police issued a missing persons report for Nadia, and Texas Equusearch volunteers immediately searched around the apartment complex on S. Richey Street in Pasadena where she was last seen. In the weeks that have followed, they have expanded the search to area parks and waterways, and a landfill on Highway 6 in Alvin.

At the onset of the search, Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, said, "I don't think this is going to have a positive outcome we would like to have. One of my biggest fears is there may not be an outcome."

Nadia's body has not been recovered.

Nadia's father, Lee, was earlier charged with murder in the death of her mother, his common-law wife, Nancy Reed. Lee is accused of strangling Reed, 22, at a Clear Lake hotel on Bay Area Boulevard late Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Two of the couple's children, ages 1 and 3, were present at the time of the murder. They were unhurt and turned over to CPS custody. Family members confirmed the couple has five children together.

As a part of their investigation into the murder of Reed, police said they received information about a missing child, later determined to be Nadia.

Relatives told ABC13 they were trying to help Reed escape what they felt was an abusive domestic relationship. They didn't have much contact with the children, and couldn't provide information about Nadia's disappearance.

