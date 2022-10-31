Texas EquuSearch searches Alvin landfill for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee

Police believe the case of a missing 2-year-old last seen in Pasadena, whose mother is dead and father is charged with murder, is a homicide.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for missing 2-year-old last seen in Pasadena, whose mother is dead, and whose father is charged with murder.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Monday, Texas EquuSearch took the search for Nadia Lee to Coastal Plains Recycle at 21000 Highway 6 east in Alvin, officials said.

Nadia was last seen near her father Jyron Charles Lee's apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena, on Oct. 16 at about 8 p.m., according to Houston police.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, officials spent most the of the day combing through Memorial Park in Pasadena, which is adjacent to the complex. They do not have a complete description of Nadia's clothing but say she is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt at the time of her disappearance.

Nadia has brown eyes, black hair, and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old. At the outset of the investigation, HPD Sgt. Blake Roberts said they were conducting a homicide investigation.

"We have received information, as well as physical evidence, and digital forensic evidence to determine foul play was involved," Roberts said, adding that DNA was some of the evidence found inside Lee's apartment.

Sources say investigators believe Nadia was killed there.

"I don't think this is going to have a positive outcome we would like to have," Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch said. "One of my biggest fears is there may not be an outcome."

Nadia's father has been charged with murder in the death of her mother, who was also his common-law wife, Nancy Reed. Lee, 26, is accused of fatally strangling Reed, 22, at a Clear Lake hotel on Bay Area Boulevard late Tuesday, Oct. 18.

At the time, Lee was arrested and was being held in the Harris County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He could face more charges related to his daughter's disappearance, Roberts said.

His two children, ages 1 and 3, were present at the time of the murder. They were unhurt and turned over to CPS custody. Family members confirmed the couple has five children together.

"It is heartbreaking. It really is," the missing 2-year-old's grandmother, Nora Reed, said. "My heart is breaking in half. I just hope we find the baby, we find Nadia."

As a part of their investigation into the murder of Reed, police said they received information about a missing child, later determined to be Nadia.

Relatives told ABC13 they were trying to help Reed escape, what they felt was, an abusive domestic relationship. They didn't have much contact with the children, and couldn't provide information about Nadia's disappearance.

The little girl had reportedly been staying with Lee's relatives in Louisiana.

"Nancy refused to accept our help," Delia Reed, her oldest sister said. "When we tried to help out with her relationship with Jyron, she always ran back to him. They were always back and forth with the kids, here and there with the kids, from Houston to Louisiana."

If you have seen Nadia since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Nadia's disappearance, please call the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

RELATED: Man charged after common-law wife killed in front of kids at Clear Lake hotel, police say