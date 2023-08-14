John Byron Wilson, 38, is charged in connection to a body found inside a U-Haul truck near the Memorial City area on June 9.

Charges filed against man months after body found in U-Haul truck at west Houston storage facility

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged more than two months after a body was found inside a U-Haul truck at a west Houston storage facility.

John Byron Wilson, 38, was arrested last week in connection to the June 9 incident at 10200 Katy Freeway.

Investigators said at about 5:30 p.m., employees at the storage facility near Memorial City Mall smelled a foul odor, opened the truck, and found the body wrapped in several layers of plastic.

The body was later identified as 25-year-old Taran Groves, although the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Charging documents show drugs were wrapped around the victim's body and determined to be methamphetamine.

Based on further investigation, it appears Groves had gone to Wilson's house on June 3, days before her body was found, "with the intention of ingesting narcotics and died as a result."

Officials believe the body was inside Wilson's home from that day until he borrowed the U-Haul truck on June 8 and allegedly wrapped it in plastic along with the narcotics.

Wilson is charged with tampering with a human corpse and is expected to appear in court Monday.