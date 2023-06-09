Houston police began investigating a body found inside a rental box truck that was recently returned to a storage facility in the Memorial City area.

Moving truck returned to Memorial City-area storage facility with body inside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at a west Houston storage facility, where police say a moving truck was returned with a body inside.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the investigation at 10200 Katy Freeway, which is just west of Gessner, on Friday afternoon.

HPD's initial information states that Northwest Patrol officers responded to a "suspicious event" just before 5 p.m. after an anonymous caller informed them of the body in the back of a U-Haul.

Homicide investigators later noted the truck was returned with the remains.

Houston police tweeted a photo of the scene with multiple patrol vehicles and U-Haul trucks at the scene.

