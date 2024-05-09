2 killed in violent T-Bone crash that sent car flying 150 feet into ditch, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed when they were T-boned in a crash on Houston's southside overnight, according to police.

Houston police said a truck slammed into the victims' car as they tried to make a left turn at a stop sign from Timber Creek Drive to Galveston Road.

The crash sent both vehicles flying into a ditch, according to HPD. One car flew at least 150 feet, and the two people inside were killed.

Police said the two people inside the truck survived.

Investigators were working to determine if speed played a factor in the crash. They were looking for surveillance video in the area.