Fan whose voodoo moves caught on national TV during Astros-Red Sox game explains viral moment

Alexis Pedraza's moves were captured during the national broadcast of Game 1 versus the Boston Red Sox on Saturday
Astros fan's spellbinding moves are just her being her, she tells ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all know baseball fans can be superstitious, but one Houston Astros fan created a viral moment when she was caught doing her best to cast a spell for the baseball gods during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

But when Alexis Pedraza stood up and put the rally towel on her head, she had no idea that the whole country would see it.

"I never expected to be on TV like this exact moment. I'm usually myself. I get up and I get loud and I cheer. But this specific moment was really funny," Pedraza said.

Pedraza said it all started when she got the idea from a Chicago White Sox fan, who famously rolled his cane during the American League Division Series.



When she first did the move, Carlos Correa smashed a homer into the Crawford Boxes.

So, she decided to try it while the Astros pitched.

Seconds after, a big hit from the Red Sox died when the Astros' Kyle Tucker caught it at the warning track in the outfield.

The 21-year-old was credited with the big out.

She then received a ton of messages from family and friends and on social media urging her to attend all Astros games.



"The fact that I'm on national TV.... everyone knows that I'm the Astros voodoo queen. People on Twitter calling me voodoo queen of the Astros. It's crazy to me," Pedraza said.

And don't worry, Astros fans. Pedraza actually works at Minute Maid Park. She's a tour guide and an usher.






