Fan whose voodoo moves caught on national TV during Astros-Red Sox game explains viral moment

But when Alexis Pedraza stood up and put the rally towel on her head, she had no idea that the whole country would see it.
"I never expected to be on TV like this exact moment. I'm usually myself. I get up and I get loud and I cheer. But this specific moment was really funny," Pedraza said.
Pedraza said it all started when she got the idea from a Chicago White Sox fan, who famously rolled his cane during the American League Division Series.
I love astros twitter so much omg https://t.co/GhbsK2hZxp— lex 🎃 (@_lexxkiara24) October 17, 2021
When she first did the move, Carlos Correa smashed a homer into the Crawford Boxes.
So, she decided to try it while the Astros pitched.
Seconds after, a big hit from the Red Sox died when the Astros' Kyle Tucker caught it at the warning track in the outfield.
The 21-year-old was credited with the big out.
She then received a ton of messages from family and friends and on social media urging her to attend all Astros games.
Hey @_lexxkiara24 can you give @Kay_Sully some tips for next game? We tried. pic.twitter.com/0m58heyMAa— The Astros Locker (@TheAstrosLocker) October 17, 2021
"The fact that I'm on national TV.... everyone knows that I'm the Astros voodoo queen. People on Twitter calling me voodoo queen of the Astros. It's crazy to me," Pedraza said.
And don't worry, Astros fans. Pedraza actually works at Minute Maid Park. She's a tour guide and an usher.
The White Sox have Cane Guy with his wizardry, we got her using brujería🤘🏼 https://t.co/Uhm8NCYMHG— K̶e̶v̶❤️🔥 (@trillkevooo) October 16, 2021
Send @_lexxkiara24 to Boston to send the hex for Game 3 on Monday. #ForTheH https://t.co/dLcFUWBjLQ— Jeff Syptak (@JeffSyptak) October 17, 2021
FROM 2017: Astros' superstitions: What they'll do this game day
OCTOBER READY: Some Astros fans superstitious about what to wear in the playoffs
Alex Bregman's flannel shirt could be lucky charm for Astros