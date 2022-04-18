Houston Astros

Family of Astros fans on multi-generational home opener custom

By
Family of Astros fans on multi-generational home opener custom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday marks the Astros' 60th home opening game, and in the stands are three generations of baseball fans who have made it a family tradition to go to every single home opener.

The party started early at Minute Maid Park with Lucky's pop-up across the park where gates opened. A lot of fans, including the Forey family, are excited for the first pitch. Two more baseball fans will join in on their tradition.

It all started back in 1989 when Sean Forey was just 11 years old.

"My dad started going to the Astros games and he was like, 'Let's go to Opening Day,'" said Sean.

So Sean, along with his dad and younger brother Ryan, would make sure they could all celebrate the start of a new Astros season together. The tradition has been going on now for over three decades.

"He started taking me and my brother. He would check us out of school, and we would make a day out of it. We started doing it every year," said Sean.

Years ago it was trips to the Astrodome, and now of course, it's downtown to Minute Maid Park. This year is extra special because two new faces are being added to the group.

Sean's son, Chance, and Ryan's son, Kaylon, are joining.

"We're gonna check them out early and leave here around 1 o'clock, eat lunch somewhere and head down. We've got a hotel we stay at," said Sean.

You could say it's been a home opener years in the making, and a chance to celebrate the Astros while also celebrating family.

"This is awesome. This is my dad's dream," said Sean.

