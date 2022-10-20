Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Fans tore roof off at Game 1, so MMP cuts middle man out for Game 2

A team effort put the Astros up 1-0 in the AL Championship Series, manager Dusty Baker says. The club is hoping to carry that momentum into Game 2 before heading off to the Bronx.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's early in this American League title bout, but the Astros looked as though they could go 15 rounds while withstanding every body blow that the Yankees can deal them.

Houston and New York go into Thursday night's Game 2 of the AL Championship Series giving each other their best swing the night before in Game 1.

The Astros proved again that they can stay resilient enough to win in spite of two Yankees home runs, which represented the only runs scored throughout Houston's series-opening win.

Game 2 is a brand new game, though, and Houston is expected to tap into that same resilience to avoid knotting up the ALCS before heading out to the Bronx.

And they'll need it. The only day off of the entire series is between Games 2 and 3. If the ALCS needs Games 5 and 6, there will be no off day for travel between them. That means both teams could play in New York, finish up in the evening, pack up and fly to Houston, and play the next night.

This article holds the major developments in tonight's game. Check back for updates as they happen.

Yes, the roof is open

And, no, the Minute Maid Park roof (the roof) isn't on fire, but it certainly doesn't need any water, even though the crowd should be fired up all the same.

Not a cloud will be above downtown Houston by the time the 6:37 p.m. first pitch is thrown.

ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca is forecasting a temperature in the high 70s with sustained winds at about 9 mph. The outdoor temp should cool as the sun goes down and the city gets deeper into the evening.

So, if you're heading out to the game, dress accordingly. Elita suggests a light jacket.

Framber Valdez gets the starting nod

If Justin Verlander is a shoe-in for the AL Cy Young Award, his platoonmate Framber Valdez should at least be in that conversation.

This past season, Houston's Game 2 starter is tied for the third-best record among AL pitchers at 17-6, while boasting a top-11 ERA.

Valdez faces off with New York's Luis Severino, who is best known recently for his durability issues. He missed nearly two months with a lat strain this past season. Before that, he was out of the Yankees' lineup for nearly two years, coming back in September 2021 from a list of injuries, including Tommy John surgery recovery.

That doesn't mean he's not capable of lighting up the Astros' order. Severino threw seven no-hit innings back on Oct 3 against Texas, giving manager Aaron Boone enough reason for him to be the No. 2 playoff starter behind Gerrit Cole.

Golden 'Stros: Houston well represented as finalists for top defensive award

Rookie Jeremy Peña's banner regular season - and postseason, really - could mean some honorary hardware by the time the season ends.

Ahead of Game 2, the Astros' shortstop was named among the three finalists at his position for the AL Gold Glove. The other finalists are Boston's Xander Bogaerts and Minnesota's Carlos Correa, whom Peña replaced at the position in Houston.

Outfielder Kyle Tucker joins Peña as the only other Astros representative to become a finalist. He got his second-straight nomination in right field.

Peña, Tucker, and Astros fans will find out the Gold Glove winners during a special edition of ESPN's "Baseball Tonight" on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m., which takes place prior to Game 4 of the upcoming World Series.

Other Game 2 notes

Here are the folks and notes for the pregame ceremonies ahead of Thursday's matchup:

Roof : Open

: Open Giveaway : Rally Towel, provided by H-E-B, for all fans

: Rally Towel, provided by H-E-B, for all fans Street Fest : Opens at 3:30 p.m. to all fans with a game ticket

: Opens at 3:30 p.m. to all fans with a game ticket National Anthem : Belinda Munro, singer-songwriter

: Belinda Munro, singer-songwriter Colors presented by : Houston Fire Department Color guard

: Houston Fire Department Color guard Ceremonial first pitch : Roy Oswalt, Astros Hall of Fame pitcher

: Roy Oswalt, Astros Hall of Fame pitcher 'Play Ball' call: Jonathan Daviss, 'Outer Banks' star from Conroe

2022 AL Championship Series: Astros lead 1-0

Game 1 : Astros 4, Yankees 2

: Astros 4, Yankees 2 Game 2 : at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m. Game 3 : at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

