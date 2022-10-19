Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Game 1 pits fresh Houston team against active, traveled New York squad

Is it better to be the most rested or the most active when it comes to big-time competitive baseball series like the one the Astros and Yankees are playing? That question may be answered from the jump when Game 1 is played Wednesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One team is rested. The other just took a late-night flight down south after playing nine innings.

The latest edition of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees rivalry begins with an "intersection" American League Championship Series Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday evening.

The 'Stros are playing just their fifth game in 14 days, which included an 18-inning postseason classic in Seattle, when the first pitch is thrown at 6:37 p.m.

It's sort of the opposite for the Bronx Bombers, who went the distance in their American League Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians. Their Game 5 was played a night later than scheduled due to rain, setting up the scenario of having to win the winner-take-all contest and then head to Houston for Game 1 the next night.

Nevertheless, Minute Maid Park's roof is closed to contain Houston fans who are without a doubt excited to have their team back.

This article holds game highlights as they happen. Come back to this page for updates throughout the series opener.

Astros set ALCS roster

There wasn't anything too radical for manager Dusty Baker's 26-man roster in the league championship round.

All the players from the ALDS roster are included except for one spot: outfielder Jake Meyers was swapped out for righthanded relief pitcher Seth Martinez.

It's a clear sign that Baker wants to make his bullpen stronger than it already is. Eight Houston relief pitchers were used in the ALDS against the Mariners. They combined to allow only one run.

Meyers became the odd man out. He was among the Houston batters at the bottom of the order who were less-than-stellar.

There's hope that every spot in the order will contribute, and they can start doing so against...

A native of The Woodlands starts Game 1 for New York

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon returns to his home area and gets the ball for manager Aaron Boone to open the series.

Taillon, 30, appeared in just one game this postseason: a three-hit, two-run 10th-inning appearance in a losing effort against Cleveland.

Aside from that, Taillon gets the chance to play before family and friends after showing off his baseball talent at The Woodlands High School, where he, as a senior, threw 19 strikeouts during a no-hitter.

Taillon's journey to the MLB could have gone a lot later than 2010 when he was drafted second overall. He signed a letter of intent to play for Rice University, which could have postponed his entry into professional baseball. He instead signed with the Pirates, the team that drafted him.

Taillon is also a cancer survivor. He had surgery for testicular cancer in 2017. His road to recovery was chronicled in ESPN The Magazine.

Jose Altuve: Yankee slayer

No. 27 isn't intimidated by a team that wants to win world championship No. 28.

Despite going hitless in 16 at-bats in the ALDS, Jose Altuve's history with the "Evil Empire" tips the scales in the 5-foot-6 second baseman.

In 14 postseason meetings against the Yanks, Altuve is hitting .327 with four home runs, the latest of which was a walk-off game-winner that sent them to the 2019 World Series.

And, by the way, Game 1 is on the third anniversary of that big moment in Houston sports history.

New York maybe the matchup that helps Altuve break his slump.

Game 2 starter announced, Gary Pettis out, and other notes

Framber Valdez, who is the only lefthanded pitcher on the Astros' postseason roster thus far, gets the ALCS Game 2 start, Baker confirmed before Game 1.

"Framber's been throwing well the whole year," Baker told reporters.

The Astros are missing one key person on the field for Game 1. Third-base coach Gary Pettis won't man his corner of the infield due to illness. Omar Lopez, who usually coaches first base, will fill in.

And as a reminder, here are the key people in place for Game 1's pregame activities:

Roof : Closed

: Closed Giveaway : Rally Towel, provided by Houston Methodist, for all fans

: Rally Towel, provided by Houston Methodist, for all fans Street Fest : Opens at 3:30 p.m. to all fans with a game ticket

: Opens at 3:30 p.m. to all fans with a game ticket National Anthem : Jack Ingram, country singer from Houston

: Jack Ingram, country singer from Houston Colors presented by : Joint Forces Color Guard

: Joint Forces Color Guard Ceremonial first pitch : Roger Clemens, former Astro and seven-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher

: Roger Clemens, former Astro and seven-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher 'Play Ball' call: Josh Reddick, former Astro

2022 AL Championship Series: Astros have homefield advantage

Game 1 : at Houston, tonight, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, tonight, 6:37 p.m. Game 2 : at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m. Game 3 : at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

