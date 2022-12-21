Shelters and city extend hand to homeless battling the winter weather: 'We're there to help'

In Houston, homeless shelters are preparing for the big turnout they're expecting to see this week as an arctic front nears us.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of the arctic blast expected to hit our area this Thursday, ABC13 looked into how the homeless community is gearing up to brave the harsh and frigid temps.

In Houston, homeless shelters are preparing for the big turnout they're expecting to see this week.

"We're expecting (Tuesday night) to have to use our couches, our floors, our beds," Reverend James, from The Life Center, said.

Rev. James said the shelter is currently equipped with enough beds, blankets, and food to house the homeless.

SEE ALSO: Can Texas' power grid handle this week's arctic blast? Energy experts weigh in

"They can expect a hot meal, a warm bed, and watch some sports," Rev. James said.

The church-turned-homeless center will be open 24/7 and is currently only taking in men.

Over at Star of Hope, director of public relations Scott Arthur said both of their centers have already reached their capacity. However, they will continue their efforts to help the homeless.

"We're giving out blankets. We're giving out coats, gloves, water and making sure that they are aware that there is a life-threatening arctic cold blast coming, and that there's help, and we're there to help," Arthur said.

SEE ALSO: Plumbing expert shares tips to winterize your home and save you money

As the city of Houston looks to set up warming centers around the area to help the homeless, organizations like the Red Cross are also stepping up to lend a hand, saying it'll work with local officials to support them in whatever their needs may be to prepare for the upcoming freeze.

With colder months expected to come this way, shelters like The Life Center and Star of Hope want to remind the public that donations of any kind are welcome.

SEE ALSO:

Cold weather supplies selling out around Houston before arctic front

Harris County Pct. 4 parks and community centers closed Dec. 22 through Dec. 27 amid freeze

Houston-area hardware stores look to keep up with demand as freezing temperatures move to city