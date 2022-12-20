Harris County Pct. 4 parks and community centers closed Dec. 22 through Dec. 27 amid freeze

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As we brace for the arctic front to hit Texas, Houstonians are not the only ones making preparations to keep safe and warm.

Parks and community centers in Harris County's Precinct 4 District will be closed starting Thursday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Dec. 27. This is being done to "prevent possible infrastructure damage and for the safety of employees," Commissioner R. Jack Cagle's Office shared on Twitter.

The upcoming front will bring windy weather and a quick drop in temperatures Thursday night. This weather will continue through Christmas.

Dangerous wind chills are also expected, deepening the seriousness of the conditions ahead.

After the February 2021 freeze, there are concerns about where Texas' power grid will be able to handle the energy demand, but the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has insisted it can. It also released the following statement:

"As a series of cold fronts approach Texas, ERCOT continues to closely monitor weather forecasts and models. ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates. Over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power. As a result, the reliability and resiliency of the grid has been strengthened significantly."